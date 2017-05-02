 Windsor High School students celebrate prom | MyWindsorNow.com

Windsor High School students celebrate prom

Windsor High School crowned Kaitlyn Walker and Zach Schuett as the 2017 Prom queen and king.

The high school's prom took place Saturday at Embassy Suites Hotel Conference Center at 4705 Clydesdale Parkway, Loveland. The school's after prom event was organized by the Windsor Booster Club at the Windsor High School gymnasium and auditorium.