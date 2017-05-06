Windsor High School students take home state FCCLA awards | MyWindsorNow.com

Every student from Windsor High School who attended the 2017 FCCLA State Leadership Conference received an award this April.

The conference, attended by members of the National Family, Career and Community Leaders of America from April 13-15, included advocating for family and consumer sciences with Colorado legislators and listening to speakers, according to a news release from Windsor High.

Three students are national qualifiers: Sophomore Lauren Bigler with a job interview award, senior Mira Murphy with a leadership award and sophomore Evelyn Moyer with an illustrated talk award. Senior Madison Montgomery, junior Kaylee Peterson, sophomore Rachael Arnold, sophomore Sydnee Glassier and sophomore Quincy Noller received silver medals. Sophomores Ella Reintsma and Catrina Vininski earned bronze medals.

National qualifiers will attend the National Leadership Conference from July 2-6 in Nashville, Tenn.

During the trip to the conference in Denver, students attended the Start Somewhere Block Party, where they visited interactive exhibits that focused on traffic safety, teen violence prevention and financial planning.

Students also were able to speak to representatives of Colorado colleges and universities about the students' future plans.

Sydney Mayer, 2016-2017 Colorado state FCCLA president, welcomed students to the event, and students met the current state officers, state officer candidates and special guests. EJ Carrion was the keynote speaker at the event.

Colorado FCCLA is one of 52 state chapters. FCCLA is a Career and Technical Student Organization focusing on family, career preparation, and leadership development. Colorado FCCLA started in 1946, and has grown to more than 125 chapters with more than 2,500 members.