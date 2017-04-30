Windsor High School Symphony Orchestra wins big at Winter Park Ski-Music Festival | MyWindsorNow.com

Windsor High School Symphony Orchestra won three awards April 9, including best overall orchestra at the Winter Park Ski – Music Festival. For more information on the orchestra, visit: http://windsormusic.org/orchestra

When the Windsor High School Symphony Orchestra heard its song played April 9 on the loudspeaker at the Winter Park Ski-Music Festival, members knew they had just won the Grand Champion award.

The international festival included orchestras from across the country and the world, including a group from Ecuador, said Windsor High School Orchestra Director Chris Pilsner.

When it came time for the winners to be announced, an awards ceremony took place in Winter Park.

"We were really happy to win a Superior rating, but when it came time to hear who won best orchestra, everyone was silent," Pilsner said.

Judges told audience members the winning orchestra would hear their song played on the loudspeaker to reveal the Grand Champion.

Pilsner's self-composed song "Taifu," which is Japanese for typhoon, came on and everyone erupted in cheers.

"It took us about four or five seconds to realize it was our song and then everybody went crazy and was hugging each other," he said. "We had put in so much effort up until that moment".

According to Pilsner, the orchestra went home with three awards — Superior rating, Best 5A Orchestra and the coveted Grand Champion for best overall orchestra.

Windsor High School has three orchestras — a Concert Orchestra, Sinfornietta and Chamber Orchestra.

The top orchestra, which competed at the festival, consists of 29 members — mostly upperclassmen — who practice yearlong for an hour and a half every other day and on their own outside class.