Windsor High School will induct five alumnus and instructors into 2017 Athletic Hall of Fame | MyWindsorNow.com

The Windsor High School Athletic Hall of Fame recently announced the addition of five new members to the distinguished club.

Committee members unanimously voted to add four former WHS athletes and one administrator into its sixth induction class.

The 2017 induction ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. April 26 at the Pelican Lakes Banquet Room, 1600 Pelican Lakes Point in Windsor.

Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased by calling Nancy Hardy at (970) 691-2020.

The 2017 class features a pair of brothers, Sol and Nate Mascarenas; former superintendent and educator Brian Lessman; a multiple record holder in track and field and collegiate athlete, Robert Ehrlich; and arguably the finest volleyball player in the school’s history, Jaime (Strauss) Troudt, according to a news release from the hall of fame.

“We are excited and honored to welcome Jaime, Brian, Robert, Sol and Nate into the 2017 hall of fame class,” Hardy said in the release. “Each one of them embodies the spirit, character and hard work associated with being a Wizard.”

Jaime (Strauss) Troudt

When Troudt graduated from Windsor in 2005, she did so as the most recognized volleyball player in the program’s storied history, according to the release.

After being named the Class 4A state player of the year, she attended Colorado State University on a full-ride volleyball scholarship. Troudt was a four-time starter on a Rams team that advanced to the NCAA Tournament each year.

In 2005, Troudt, along with doubles partner Paige Daniels, also became the first girls tennis players in WHS history to qualify for the state tournament, according to the release.

She graduated CSU in 2009 with a degree in interior design and currently is a designer for Milarc Cabinets. She and her husband, Nick, live in Windsor with their soon-to-be 2-year-old son, Decker.

Robert Ehrlich

Ehrlich graduated from WHS in 1963 as the most accomplished track and field athlete in the school’s history. During his three years as a Wizard (sophomore through senior years), Ehrlich broke school records in the 100-yard and 220-yard dashes and long jump — records held for nearly 30 years until 2012 WHS Hall of Fame inductee Greg Myers bettered them.

At the 1963 state track and field championships, Ehrlich won the 100 dash, took second in the 880 relay, third in the long jump and fourth in the 220 dash. Prior to the state meet, Ehrlich won the 100 and 220 dashes, the long jump and anchored the 880 relay at the Tri-Valley League championships, according to the release.

Upon finishing high school, Ehrlich accepted an athletic scholarship to Colorado State College, now the University of Northern Colorado, where he played football and ran track. The seven-time letter-winner at UNC was the captain of the football team his senior year and held several track and field records.

Ehrlich and his wife of 49 years, Katie, own the Mad Russian Golf Course in Milliken and live along the course. Together they have three children — Heidi, 42; Megan, 39; and Bobby, 35 — and are heavily involved in real estate investments and development in Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska and Arizona, according to the release.

Sol and Nate Mascarenas

The Mascarenas brothers will be the first siblings to be inducted into the WHS Hall of Fame. Sol graduated from WHS in 1995, and Nate received his diploma in 1997. The sons of Alan Mascarenas and Sherry Green also are believed to be the first siblings to each win the prestigious Boettcher Scholar award, a Colorado-based full-ride scholarship awarded to 42 high school students — 21 men and 21 women — each year. Both used the scholarship to attend the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, according to the release.

Sol earned 10 letters during his high school career — three each in wrestling and football and two each in baseball and knowledge bowl — and achieved numerous academic awards. He was the student body president his senior year and was named class valedictorian. He was named to all-conference wrestling teams twice, and placed sixth in the 1995 Class 4A state tournament in the 171-pound division.

The brothers both were on the 1993 Class 4A state football championship team, as well as the 1994 state-qualifying team and the 1995 state semi-final squad.

Both brothers wrestled at the School of Mines. Sol was a two-year letter-winner and Nate lettered all four years. Both received engineering degrees.

Sol and his wife, Kacie, live in Windsor with their three children – Olivia, 5; Griffin, 3; and Adeline, 1. Sol is a major account executive for Riverbed, an information technology company based in San Francisco. The Mascarenases also provide specialized food to the fitness community through their business, Gourmet Gains, according to the release.

Nate lettered 12 times in five sports — four each in wrestling and football, two in knowledge bowl, one in baseball and one in swimming. He qualified for the state wrestling tournament two times and placed fifth in the 119-pound class as a junior.

During his senior year, Nate was an all-conference linebacker in football, and the student body class president.

Nate lives in Windsor with his wife, Penny, and their two boys — Theo, 12, and Anthony, 11. He’s employed as an engineering consultant in the energy industry for Lightning Master Corp., according to the release.

Brian Lessman

The Class of 2017 Legacy Award winner is Brian Lessman.

Before Lessman held the position of superintendent of the Weld Re-4 School District from 1992-2005, he was a teacher in the Sidney, Neb., Public School District (1976-78) and the Weld Re-4 School District (1798-82). He was a principal in the Weld Re-5J District (1982-84) and the Weld Re-4 District (1984-90). He served two years as the assistant superintendent from 1990-92, before landing the superintendent role in 1992, according to the release.

Lessman is the director of field services for Colorado Christian University in the College of Adult and Graduate Studies. He serves campuses all over the state. He’s also on the board of directors for the Colorado Education Benefit Trust, a nonprofit insurance pool for 28,000 employees, and also the president of the congregation at Redeemer Lutheran Church.