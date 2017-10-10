Windsor hopes staffing changes will improve departmental efficiency

To learn more about Windsor’s Strategic Plan, which many budget decisions are based on, go to windsorgov.com/516/Windsors-Strategic-Plan .

During a budget work session Saturday, the Windsor Town Board discussed priorities for the town during the next year, including a shift in staffing and some departmental functions.

The conversation about some of the shifts came from a Public Works Department organizational assessment, which was presented to the board by Julia Novak of the Novak Consulting Group in July.

Novak said the consulting group found a need for more collaboration between the public works and engineering departments, and recommended the town add a public services director position,

Under the public services director would be an operations manager, currently the public works director position, and engineering manager, currently the engineering director position, and a water resources manager.

Because the departments are "two sides of the same coin," Novak said the combining of the departments should allow for better collaboration, and help them examine current operations for possible improvement of their functions.

During Saturday's work session, Town Manager Kelly Arnold said three new positions will be created under the Public Works umbrella based on recommendations from the study and responses to the recent citizen survey.

Recommended Stories For You

A water resources manager position will be created and filled by the current director of engineering so the town will need to hire a new engineering director. Terry Walker, the current director of public works, will become the public service manager. An engineering manager position will also be created, but Arnold said the supervision will be handled by his office.

"Most importantly we're dedicating resources to water resource management," Arnold said.

The Windsor Parks, Recreation and Culture Department will have a new division added, based on responses to the community survey. Eric Lucas, the Parks, Recreation and Culture Department director, said residents highly value trails and open space in the community, so the new open space and trails division, run by an open space and trails manager, will be able to focus on growing and maintaining those spaces.

"The number one requested recreational activities are hiking, biking and walking," Lucas said. "This is our opportunity to shift, and have dedicated time and resources for trails and open space."

Many residents said in the recent survey they value the safety of the community, so Arnold said the addition of a police officer, police sergeant, property evidence technician and community service officer is partly in response to those responses.

According to Windsor Police Chief Rick Klimek, the evidence technician will help department efficiency by handling data, processing evidence, managing equipment, keeping inventory and backfilling for the front office when needed. A new patrol officer will assist in the department's efficiency, Klimek said, and can help enforce traffic laws, something else residents indicated value highly.

A community service officer, a non-sworn position, will free other officers by assisting with code enforcement, participating in community policing projects and handling minor accidents.

A sergeant will also be added to help manage the community service officer and crossing guard programs.

This year's budget, Arnold said, reflects the values of community members and the town board's strategic plan.