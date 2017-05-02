Windsor lacrosse players headed for college lacrosse programs | MyWindsorNow.com

A pair of Windsor boys lacrosse players will sign this week to play in college.

Nick Shermock will play for Dominican University in San Rafael, Calif.

Tanner Weis will play for Dubuque (Iowa) University.

They will sign at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Fireside Room at Windsor High School.

Shermock has seven goals, six assists and six ground balls this spring for Windsor (3-1 4A Pikes Peak Conference, 7-4 overall).

Weis has 15 goals, five assists and nine ground balls.