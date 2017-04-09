Windsor launches YourGOV, new town service and work request system | MyWindsorNow.com

Windsor officials on Wednesday formally launched YourGOV, the town's new platform for residents to submit service requests, compliments and concerns.

The system soft launched last month. Windsor residents can go to http://windsorgov.com/YourGOV and submit general comments — compliments, questions or concerns through an online form — or drop a pin on the service map for infrastructure-related items on town-owned property, like potholes or graffiti at a local park, according to a news release from the town of Windsor.

All infrastructure-related requests are visible on a public map, enabling community members to view requests and related status updates.

Once submitted, town staff will aim to respond within two business days during normal hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If contact information is provided with the request, community members will receive updates throughout the solution process.

For more information, go to http://windsorgov.com/YourGOV or call (970) 674-2400.