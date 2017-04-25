Windsor lawn watering restrictions begin May 1 | MyWindsorNow.com

Windsor's lawn-watering restrictions will begin Monday

According to a news release from the town, Windsor water users are restricted from watering lawns between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. every day through September 30.

Windsor water users can use well water or privately owned water without restriction if a permit is obtained from the town and posted at the property, according to the release.

Residents may pick up a free water conservation kit at Town Hall, 301 Walnut St., Windsor.

For questions about the watering restrictions or conservation kits, call (970) 674-2400 or visit the town's website at http://windsorgov.com/waterconservation.