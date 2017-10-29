Windsor library, Weld County Council on the minds of readers in Election Letters for Oct. 29

A 'no' vote on 5A isn't a vote against libraries

The proposal to place the new Windsor library on the cross section of two main highways will jeopardize safety. Have we not considered adding onto the present library by working with the school district to donate the land to the north and south of the library and in turn lengthening the lane for parents picking up kids from Mountain View.

Severance is reaching the size that Windsor was when our present library was built. Does Severance not deserve a library in the core of its community?

Voting "no" on ballot issue 5A is not a vote against libraries, but a vote for keeping libraries in the core of our communities.

Ruth Brokering, Windsor

Suniga will bring compassion

Stacy Suniga is exactly the right person for the Greeley City Council at-large position.

I have known Stacy for years, having met her when she was the director of Room at the Inn. Room at the Inn worked with local churches to provide housing for homeless families.

The passion, drive and compassion that Stacy had for those families are the same qualities she will have as a Greeley City Council member. Please vote for Stacy Suniga. Stacy will look out for the needs of all Greeley residents.

Julie Elmquist, Greeley

Some facts about ballot question 1A

» 1A doesn't repeal home rule.

» 1A isn't a "power grab" by the county commissioners. They will have the same authority regardless.

» 1A doesn't take any decision making away from any elected official.

» 1A doesn't automatically raise commissioners salaries. Instead, salaries will be set by the Colorado General Assembly, just like all other Colorado counties.

» If 1A passes Commissioner vacancies will be filled according to the Colorado Constitution.

Perhaps the best question to ask yourself as you decide to vote on 1A is this — If you don't know about the Weld County Council, why would you vote to keep it?

Mike Freeman, a Weld County Commissioner who represents District 1

Does Kirkmeyer believe in local control?

I read Commissioner Barbara Kirkmeyer's column, in support of ballot question 1A, to disband the Weld County Council, with interest.

If this question passes, questions of ethics and of the commissioners' salaries would fall to the state of Colorado, and not to elected citizens of Weld County. This is contrary to the principle of self-government upon which our county charter is based.

Does Kirkmeyer, then, believe that the state is better qualified to judge her ethics and determine her salary than her constituents?

Gary Oplinger, Johnstown

Weld County still needs its oversight board

The most important job of our Weld County Council is to initiate and oversee independent audits of our county government, including the Board of Weld County Commissioners, which is at the core of Commissioner Barbara Kirkmeyer's opinion that "the council has become a distraction and a hindrance."

The need for accountability county boards has not changed in 42 years. The people of Weld County still need the council that enhances the functionality and the transparency of our county government. Kirkmeyer says that the current council is political — probably so, as anyone elected or appointed to any board has political opinions and leanings — it's just that its current leanings aren't in her favor.

Vote "no" on 1A.

Pete Straub, Johnstown