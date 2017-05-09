Windsor Lions Club to host annual reverse raffle fundraiser | MyWindsorNow.com

The Windsor Lions Club will host its annual reverse raffle fundraiser at 6 p.m. June 3 at the Windsor American Legion Hall.

A ticket to the event costs $50 and includes two steak dinners and a chance to win prizes. First prize nets $500, second prize, $300 and third prize receives $200.

The event will also have other prizes, games and a silent auction.

The Windsor Lions Club works to provide service to the community through its members, who are best known for their support of sight conservation but also help with hearing, diabetes, supporting area youth, among other causes.