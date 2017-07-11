Windsor mayor receives leadership training award from CML | MyWindsorNow.com

Windsor mayor receives leadership training award from CML

Windsor Mayor Kristie Melendez received a leadership training award during the 95th Annual Colorado Municipal League conference in June.

Elected officials who reached milestone levels in the MUNIversity program, a leadership program for elected officials in Colorado, were honored at the conference, according to a news release from the CML.

Melendez reached the Fundamental level of the program, which required her completion of 30 training credits. According to the release, the program was started to recognize officials who put in the time and effort to increase their knowledge of municipal government. Melendez said she has attended workshops on topics ranging from broadband to marijuana.

"Another great thing about attending is hearing from fellow mayors and board members about their communities on particular board items or issues," she said.

For more information on the Colorado Municipal League, please visit http://www.cml.org or call (303) 831-6411.