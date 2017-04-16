Windsor Middle School performs “Dear Edwina Junior” musical Thursday, Friday | MyWindsorNow.com

Tickets: Will be available at the door or in advance at the Windsor Middle School office, 900 Main St., Windsor, and cost $5 for adults and $3 for students, kids and seniors.

Windsor Middle School will premiere its newest musical performance, "Dear Edwina Junior," later this week.

The school's production will premiere 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Windsor High School auditorium, 1100 Main St., Windsor. Two more shows — at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. — Friday will take place at the same location.

According to choir and drama teacher Jessica Freesen, the musical focuses on the character of 13-year-old Edwina Spoonapple and her dream to be a part of the Kalamazoo Advice-a-palooza Festival.

"While both of her siblings have proof of their accomplishments, poor Edwina longs for recognition," according to the description of the musical provided by Freesen. "When a local talent scout visits her hometown, she trots advice from her family garage in hopes of finding her place in the spotlight. Together with her quirky neighbors and chairman of the chess club and her long time admirer, Scott, she tackles the world's problems through song and dance."

The musical cast of about 30 sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders have spent the past two months since auditions in February rehearsing two or three times per week, Freesen said.

"The students who are involved have been doing a really great job," she said Thursday. "The performing arts are very important. They help people to be more in touch with emotions and just better with empathy and humanity in general. Obviously, the same great things you get from sports — like teamwork, dedication and perseverance — come through with theater for those kids who maybe aren't naturally inclined to do sports."