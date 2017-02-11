Windsor Middle School teams place fifth and 14th in National Science Bowl regional competition | MyWindsorNow.com

Two Windsor Middle School teams competed in the regional competition of the Department of Energy’s 27th National Science Bowl last weekend.

At the regional competition Feb. 4 in Loveland, Windsor Middle School’s Team I took fifth place and Team II placed 14 out of the 24 competing teams, said Windsor Middle School teacher Ruth Brunner, the teams’ coach.

“I was immensely proud of my teams’ efforts,” she said. “This was our highest finish to date at the regional meet that drew teams as far away as Denver and Gilpin County.”

Team I consisted of:

» Bryce Medlyn, eighth grade.

» Caleb Hart, eighth grade.

» Hayden Scott, sixth grade.

» Preston Alexander, sixth grade.

Team II consisted of:

» Aaron Eckhart, seventh grade.

» Kalynda Newport, seventh grade.

» Noah Bearden, sixth grade.

» Gregory Bucher, sixth grade.

» Mitchell Madril, sixth grade.

» Nigel Tompkins, sixth grade.

The teams were vying for a chance at competing in the national finals, set for April 27 to May 1 in Washington, D.C., according to a news release from Department of Energy.

The National Science Bowl is a nationwide academic competition that tests students’ knowledge in all areas of science and mathematics, according to the release. These teams face off in a fast-paced question-and-answer format, being tested on a range of science disciplines including biology, chemistry, Earth and space science, physics, energy and math.