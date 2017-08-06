Windsor Mill’s history adds to loss residents feel after Sunday fire | MyWindsorNow.com

» In the early-morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 6, the mill was burned in a fire. The fate of the historic building and cause of the fire is unknown.

» The mill renovation project was scheduled to be completed by the end of 2017.

» In November 2016, the Windsor Town Board approved a redevelopment incentive package to encourage the mill’s improvement. The package was valued at $3.7 million.

» In August 2016, Blue Ocean Inc. was considering the building for development.

A 2014 study estimated $9 million would be needed to restore the mill. The study also pinpointed potential uses for the building, such as a restaurant and brew pub.

» The mill was damaged in the 2008 tornado.

» The building was placed on the National Register of Historic Places and the Colorado State Register in 1998.

» The Windsor Mill was built in 1899. Initially used to process flour, the building was converted to a feed mill and was used as a livestock feed storage facility in the 1900s and a retail building until the building was closed due to tornado damage in 2008.

Ken Brunner was headed to the gym Sunday morning when he stopped to see a piece of Windsor and his family's history smoldering on Main Street.

The fire that tore through the Windsor Mill early Sunday morning not only burned a multimillion dollar project, but also a piece of Windsor's history.

Windsor-Severance Fire Chief Herb Brady described the Windsor Mill fire as probably the largest in the town's history in terms of damage and destruction.

Brunner said his dad, Henry Brunner, was a co-owner of the Windsor Mill and elevator in the mid 1960s to the late '70s. He was excited to see life being breathed into the old structure.

He was saddened by the news of the fire that left smoke drifting through downtown and an old building burned nearly to the ground.

"I thought I'd go see it one more time before they completely demolished it," he said. "It's a sad day for Windsor."

As tears and hugs were passed among the many residents who turned out Sunday morning to see the damage, many spoke fondly about the landmark.

The Windsor Mill was built in 1899, and was a central hub for agricultural activity, said Windsor Mayor Kristie Melendez.

"For a long time it was a gathering place as folks came in and brought their crops there," she said.

Her mother, Marjorie Straube, the vice president of the Windsor Severance Historical Society, said even those who were not farmers were aware of its importance when she was growing up in the '50s.

When the town's agricultural boom began in the late 1800s, Straube said the mill was needed to replace an older one that had burned down "across the railroad tracks."

Harold Stoll, a former Windsor resident who now lives in Greeley, said his father started working at the mill in 1918 when it was still a flour mill selling Alpine flour.

"Then we moved there in 1936, so we go back a long way," he said.

Stoll said he was saddened by the news of the fire this morning.

After World War I, the milling operation closed and the building was converted into a feed mill. It was used as a livestock feed storage facility from 1919 to around 1990 and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places and the Colorado State Register in 1998.

But this isn't the first time the mill has faced a setback: it was hit by an EF3 tornado in 2008.

The tornado hit shortly before noon on May 22, 2008. Its nearly mile-wide path across Weld County left severe damage, and many homes in Windsor were devastated.

The tornado leveled 78 homes and damaged as many as 3,000. The Windsor Mill was in its path, and it had been, in part, a retail building until the tornado's damage caused it to close.

It was one of the last reminders of the destruction wrought by the tornado in Windsor, before renovations to the structure recently began.

Straube said she remembers several people attempted to renovate the old mill, but until Fort Collins-based developer Blue Ocean Inc. came in, nothing seemed to stick.

"We were hoping that something this time would come and finally get that corner of Main Street back," she said.

— Tyler Silvy of the Greeley Tribune contributed to this story