Windsor named best place to raise a family in Colorado

Johnstown was number 11, and Greeley was listed at 42, out of 62 cities and towns.

According to wallethub.com , the 2017 top 10 places to raise a family in Colorado are as follows:

Windsor is top place to raise a family in Colorado in 2017, according to a recent WalletHub study.

Analysts looked at family life and fun; education, health and safety; affordability and socioeconomics to determine which of the 62 Colorado cities examined would be the best place to raise a family in the state this year, according to the WalletHub website. Criteria used in the study include number of playgrounds per capita, high school graduation rate, violent crime rate and affordability.

Windsor is the only community in Weld to rank in the WalletHub top 10. Johnstown was No. 11 and Greeley came in at No. 42 out of 62 communities examined.

According to the town of Windsor, the rate of students who graduate high school or obtain a GED is 97.6 percent.

Elaine Belansky, director of the Rocky Mountain Prevention Research Center, and Jini Puma, clinical assistant professor in the Department Community and Behavioral Health at the Colorado School of Public Health, are both quoted on the WalletHub website about how children are affected by the city they live in.

Both said the environment a child lives in, including hiking trails and parks, is an influencer on children's healthy development.

"The outdoor opportunities provide plenty of chances for parents to create a nurturing environment for their children," they said on the website. "In turn, that nurturance can lead to children having increased self-regulation, stronger interpersonal skills and a great desire to explore."

Windsor also is ranked no. 3 for having a low violent crime rate, according to the study.