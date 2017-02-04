Windsor nearly doubles up competition at Tri-Valley girls swimming championships | MyWindsorNow.com

A week before the state championships, Windsor’s stars shined once again Saturday as the Wizards girls swimming and diving team nearly doubled up their closest competition at the Class 4A/3A Tri-Valley Conference Championships at the Dick Hewson Aquatic Center at Thompson Valley High School.

The Wizards won all but two individual events to score 803 points.

Eaton, a 3A squad, was second with 451 points. Valley placed fourth out of six teams with 294.

Wizards standout senior Rilea Driscoll won the 200-yard freestyle (2:03.09) and 500 freestyle (5:38.22) with Class 4A state-qualifying times.

Fellow Windsor star senior Morgan Friesen won the 200 individual medley (2:08.05) and 100 breaststroke (1:04.23) with state-qualifying times. Her performance in the IM was more than 23 seconds faster than her closest competitor, Eaton junior Kaitlyn Maker (2:31.18).

Wizards diver Makenna Sanger won 1-meter diving with a state-qualifying score of 420.90.

Windsor junior Erin Eccleston won the 100 freestyle with a state-qualifying time of 54.59. She also won the 100 backstroke with a state-qualifying time (59.71).

The Wizards also won the 200 medley relay (1:52.03), 200 freestyle relay (1:47.21) and 400 freestyle relay (3:43.82) with state-qualifying times.

Eaton’s standout junior Rylee Daniels won the 50 freestyle (24.69) and 100 butterfly (1:00.45) with state-qualifying times.

Team Scores — Windsor 803, Eaton 451, Estes Park 410, Valley 294, Holyoke 281, Skyline 246.

200-yard medley relay — Windsor 1:52.03*; Estes Park 1:59.67*; Eaton 2:02.05*; Holyoke 2:06.33*; 200 freestyle — Rilea Driscoll, W, 2:03.09*; McKenna McGehee, E, 2:12.19**; Abbie Zakavec, W, 2:12.85**; 200 individual medley — Morgan Friesen, W, 2:08.05*; Kaitlyn Maker, W, 2:31.18**; McDougall, EP, 2:33.02; Abby Janke, W, 2:33.06**; 50 freestyle — Rylee Daniels, E, 24.69*; Waterman, W, 25.18*; Emily Krogmeier, H, 26.74**; Jocelyn Petersen, W, 26.75**; Lemirande, EP, 27.04**; Smith, EP, 27.21**; 1-meter diving — Makenna Sanger, W, 420.90*; Hellenberg, SL, 379.70; Mikeldi Lewis, E, 360.60*; Todd, EP, 351.50*; Reins, EP, 344.65*; 100 butterfly — Daniels, E, 1:00.45*; Petersen, W, 1:06.59**; Marquez, H, 1:07.86**; Janke, W, 1:09**; Lemirande, EP, 1:09.80**; 100 freestyle — Erin Eccleston, W, 54.29*; Krogmeier, H, 58.24**; Smith, EP, 59.48**; Grace Drake, W, 1:00.40; 500 freestyle — Driscoll, W, 5:38.22*; Katelyn Miller, W, 6:03.68**; McGehee, E, 6:07.24**; Van Overbecke, H, 6:07.24**; Morgan Hykes, W, 6:07.78**; 200 freestyle relay — Windsor 1:47.21*; Estes Park 1:48.32*; Holyoke 1:53.02**; 100 backstroke — Eccleston, W, 59.71*; Madisen Barrieau, W, 1:05.87*; Fisher, EP, 1:07.64**; McDougall, EP, 1:07.70**; Richelle Witt, W, 1:08.00**; Miller, W, 1:08.85**; Courtney Parsons, E, 1:08.67**; 100 breaststroke — Friesen, W, 1:04.23*; Waterman, W, 1:09*; Aria Witt, W, 1:11.41*; Reins, EP, 1:11.77*; Maker, E, 1:14.03*; 400 freestyle relay — Windsor 3:43.82*; Eaton 4:02.29*; Estes Park 4:08.72**.

* Class 4A state-qualifying time

** 3A state-qualifying time