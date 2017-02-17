Windsor newbies make statement | MyWindsorNow.com

113 — Josh Nira (43-5, ranked No. 4 by On the Mat) vs. Josiah Nava, Pueblo County (26-7, No. 2)

The two Windsor wrestlers who advanced the furthest at the Class 4A state wrestling tournament are two of the newest to the program.

They wasted no time making their presence felt.

Dominick Serrano, a 120-pounder, pinned Adam Evertz of Erie and beat Andrew Lucero of Pueblo East 16-9 to advance to the first finals of his career.

The freshman still hasn’t lost in his high-school career. The win over Lucero pushed his record to 49-0, and put Serrano one win away from an illustrious 50-win season.

Chris Sandoval, at 138 pounds, pinned Loveland’s Cody Donovan in the quarterfinals and won a 10-2 major decision over Ryan Roth of Pueblo East in the semis.

He transferred to Windsor this year from 4A powerhouse Pueblo County, and he’ll get a chance to show his old school what it’s missing — he faces off against the Hornets’ Justin Davis in the finals.

“They might be new to our program, but they’re obviously not newbies,” Windsor coach Monty Trusty said. “Chris is obviously a senior, and Dominick may be young in age, but they’ve been around the country wrestling. They’ll be ready.”

Greeley central

The Wildcats’ Andrue Rojas losing a 15-2 major decision in the 170-pound quarterfinals was one of the more surprising developments Friday. Rojas was the runner-up in his weight class last year and was a favorite to win the title this year.

Zeke Alirez (132 pounds), Tony Ulaszek (138), Justus Strand (152), Jonny Guerrero (160) and Alex Yeadon (285) also lost their quarterfinals — Alirez, Ulaszek and Strand to a trio of Pueblo County wrestlers.

All but Yeadon and Guerrero are still alive in their consolation brackets.

Greeley West

Neither of the Spartans’ wrestlers advanced on Friday. Curtis Federico (113 pounds) and Xavier Vasquez (182) both lost in the quarters. Vasquez also dropped his first consolation match, bringing his stellar high-school career to an end with a 35-5 senior season. He’ll wrestle for the University of Northern Colorado next year.

Federico advanced in the consolation bracket with a 7-2 win over Christian Deherrera from Rocky Mountain.

Northridge

The Grizzlies’ lone wrestler at state, Jordan Jackson, saw his high-school career end with a 5-4 loss at the hands of Glenwood Springs’ Larry Flores in the first consolation round.

Roosevelt

Both the Rough Riders’ 126-pounder Bo Slaymaker and 138-pounder Miles Beam lost their quarterfinal matchups, but Beam won his first consolation match, a 2-1 decision over Skyline’s Uriel Contreras, to advance.

Windsor

Besides Serrano and Sandoval, the Wizards’ Will Vombaur (113 pounds), Braden Penninger (126) and Victor Bravo (285) all advanced in their consolation brackets after losing in the quarterfinals on Friday morning.