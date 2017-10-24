Windsor Now! editorial: We’re urging voters to fund the town’s new library

We're urging voters to fund the town's new library

We support the Clearview Library District's plans to build a new library in Windsor, and we're asking voters to approve ballot measure 5A, a property tax hike that will fund that project.

If approved, a $25 million library building will be built at Greenspire Drive and East Main Street in Windsor. Construction would start next year and should be completed by 2019.

The mill levy, if approved, would raise $2.175 million annually, although that number could change based on property tax appraisals. The mill levy increase would mean a resident with a $300,000 home would have an increase of $5 per month, or $60 per year for the new library.

We think that's a small price to pay. As anyone who has spent much time here knows, Windsor and Severance are thriving and growing. A new school is in the works in Severance, crews already are remodeling the existing Windsor High School and residents recently approved a new recreation center.

The library is no different. The Clearview district, which includes parts of west Greeley along with Windsor and Severance, has served the community well. But like many of these other public services, it needs to grow.

District officials purchased the 5.76-acre property on Main Street last year for $925,000, and they've done a good job of including many voices from Windsor residents in the planning process for the new library. All that's needed now is for voters to approve the money to make the project a reality.

Those who came before us made investments to build the Windsor we're all so lucky to call home today. Now, it's our turn to invest in Windsor's future. We hope you'll join us in supporting the new library.

— Windsor Now