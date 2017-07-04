Windsor Now readers will see only one publication a week in their driveways. | MyWindsorNow.com

Beginning today, Windsor Now readers will see only one publication a week in their driveways.

We are moving to a weekly, Wednesday only publication schedule. For several months, we have been experimenting with a twice a week schedule of Sunday and Wednesday publications. That effort has not sustained itself, and we believe the Wednesday publication schedule has more potential in the future and offers more opportunity for deeper news coverage.

As always, you can find us online 7 days a week at http://www.greeleytribune.com, or on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/mywindsornow.

— Randy Bangert, Windsor Now general manager and editor