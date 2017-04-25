Windsor Now! staff takes home 10 awards at Colorado Press Association convention | MyWindsorNow.com

The Windsor Now! staff took home 10 awards at the 2016 Colorado Better Newspaper Contest, including a best of show award for an ad designed for Weld County Garage.

The awards were announced Saturday night at the 139th annual Colorado Press Association convention at the Sheraton Denver West in Lakewood. Judging was based on work completed between Nov. 1, 2015, and Oct. 31, 2016.

The awards went to:

» Windsor Now staff, first place for best classified pages or section. The staff also won second place for best advertising layout and design.

» Cristin Peratt, first place for best restaurant or dining ad (Chimney Park Bistro).

» Amy Mayer and staff, first place for best advertising special section (Windsor Now Readers Choice).

» Amy Mayer, second place for best automotive ad (Ehrlich-Fantasy Lineup).

» Samuel Mustari, second place for best sports column writing, ("McNamee leaves a lasting impact").

» Joshua Polson, second place for best sports photograph (Windsor Champs).

» Alyson McClaran, first place for best feature photograph (Cruise Thru Life as a Volunteer). McClaran also won first place for best news photograph (Change Brewing).

» Kristy Passard, second place for best news page design (Windsor football races past Mountain View).