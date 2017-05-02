Windsor offering free home water conservation kits to residents | MyWindsorNow.com

Windsor officials are offering free home water conservation kits to town residents.

According to a news release from the town of Windsor, the kits will be available for pick up during normal business hours — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday — at Town Hall, 301 Walnut St., Windsor. There are a limited number of kits, which will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis with a limit of one per household.

Home water conservation kits contain:

» Water-saving hose nozzle: Seven water saving spray settings that range from full force to a water saving mist enabling more water efficiency with less water waste.

» Chrome showerhead: Multi-mode, adjustable spray selections offer regular, massage and combo settings, and energy efficient spray reduces heat loss.

» Faucet aerators, one for the bathroom and another for the kitchen: Faucet aerators are water saving, increase spray velocity and reduce splash. They work for any application including both kitchen and bathroom sinks.

» Dish squeegee: The Dish Squeegee is dishwasher safe and will not absorb germs or bacteria like a household sponge. Squeegee dishes without pre-rinsing to save water, energy used to heat hot water, time and money.

» Toilet tummy pack: Fill with water and hang on the inside of the toilet tank wall to save an approximate 80 to 160 oz. of water per flush.

» Leak detection tablets: Used to identify leaks in your toilet tank that can waste thousands of gallons of water annually. When placed in the toilet tank if blue water appears in the bowl, you have a leaky flapper that needs to be replaced.

» Outdoor moisture meters: Accurately measures the moisture in the soil at the root level. Promotes healthier lawns, gardens, shrubs and helps save water by eliminating improper watering, a major cause of water waste.

"This home water conservation kit provides resources to address easy ways to reduce water consumption around the house," Town Clerk Patti Garcia said in the release.

In addition to the kits, a variety of indoor and outdoor water conservation tips can be found on the town's website. Go to http://windsorgov.com/waterconservation for conservation tips and more information on the town's water conservation efforts.