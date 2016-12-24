Windsor officials remind residents and property owners about snowy responsibilities | MyWindsorNow.com

Learn about how the town of Windsor handles snow with the municipal snow plan.

Windsor officials this week reminded residents and business owners they are responsible for shoveling sidewalks within 24 hours after a snow storm and for keeping all sidewalks free of snow and ice.

As community members are working on their personal property, there are things they can do to maximize snowplow efforts on main and residential roads, according to a news release from the town of Windsor.

According to the release, those are:

» Pile snow in the grass. It is unlawful to shovel snow from driveways and sidewalks into the street or public right-of-way, typically 5 feet behind the curb. Do not pile snow on or around fire hydrants.

» Clear flow pans and gutters to help eliminate ice backups in storm drains.

» Move your mailbox. Residents living outside town limits should make their mailbox snow-worthy to prevent damage. The town of Windsor assumes no responsibility for damages to mailboxes.

» Park vehicles in driveways. Remove vehicles from the streets so snow-removal equipment can plow the area.

» Trim trees along public roads so snow removal equipment can get as close to the curb as possible.

“Often in storms, our crews are working around the clock to clear the roads and apply de-icing material,” said Windsor’s Streets Supervisor Brian Rowe. “We ask for the community’s help so we can do the best job possible in keeping our streets clear and safe.”

If someone sees snow purposefully moved into the street or sidewalks which hasn’t been cleared within 24 hours, they can call the Town of Windsor Code Enforcement team at (970) 674-6400.