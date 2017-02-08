Windsor officials to host Quiet Zone celebration Feb. 24 | MyWindsorNow.com

Find out more about Windsor’s Quiet Zone project, and see a map of the railroad crossing online at http://www.windsorgov.com/1032/Railroad-Quiet-Zone .

Windsor officials will celebrate the successful implementation of the Quiet Zone project at a special ceremony 2 p.m. Feb. 24, at the Art & Heritage Center, 116 5th St.

The celebration will include a ribbon cutting, brief remarks from local leaders and a light reception, according to a news release from the town of Windsor.

At the end of last year, Dec. 27, Windsor’s Quiet Zone certification took effect — preventing trains from blowing their horns except in emergency situations.

The Federal Railroad Administration requires trains to sound their horns as a warning before each crossing. With 14 crossings in town, the noise of train horns became infamous in Windsor.

“Our residents brought forward their concerns and town leaders listened,” said Windsor Mayor Kristie Melendez. “We were able to not only find a solution for the noise issues, but we also increased safety measures at railroad crossings throughout town.”

To achieve a Quiet Zone designation, the town worked through an extensive certification process that included safety upgrades at 13 of the 14 total crossings as an alternative to the train horn safety warnings, according to the release.

Quiet zone standards require safety measures to ensure drives don’t try to cross the tracks when a train is about go through. At most Windsor crossings, that meant adding more gates or medians to stop drivers from using the oncoming traffic lane to dodge the gates and dart across the tracks before the train.

“Safety is our most important value,” said Kevin Shuba, OmniTRAX CEO. “In order to achieve a Quiet Zone designation, it takes a lot of work, a lot of time and a lot of investment, and we applaud the efforts of local leaders who made this project happen.”

The town of Windsor received a $3.3 million TIGER V federal grant to help complete the project.