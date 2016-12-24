Windsor Optimist Club provides toys to hundreds of Windsor families | MyWindsorNow.com

Although he doesn’t have children, Eric Harris provided Christmas gifts to more than 300 kids in Windsor this year.

Harris runs Santa’s Toyshop in Windsor, started by his father in the late ’80s. But the toys Harris provided Thursday weren’t the stock from his shelves. He helped distribute toys Thursday during the Optimist Club’s toy giveaway.

Applications for the club’s gift pick-up go to parents of elementary school children across the Windsor-Severance School District. Each October, the Optimist Club begins to place tags around the Windsor Community Recreation Center, 250 11th St., and club events, with corresponding information about a child.

Gifts and monetary donations provide two gifts for each child. The club does its best to accommodate a child’s toy request.

“They ask for anything from Barbie dolls to drones,” Harris said.

Hours before toys were distributed to children Thursday, Harris ran for last-minute toys. This year, 47 bicycles were among the gifts, most of which were donations. Each family was given at least two toys per child, plus hats, mittens and candy to take home.

Harris didn’t don his Santa hat this year, but said he sometimes feels like Santa Claus. He made silly faces and socialized with some of the kids in line to pick up their Christmas gifts.

“When a kid comes back to school from Christmas break,” Harris said, “I want them to be able to say they got something for Christmas.”