Windsor Optimist Club’s annual Easter egg hunt to take place Saturday at Main Park | MyWindsorNow.com

The Windsor Optimist Club will host its annual Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday at Windsor's Main Park, 300 Locust St.

Children from infants through fourth grade students will have the chance to search the park for more than 4,000 candy-filled eggs, according to a news release from the Windsor Optimist Club. The event is free and all children will receive a prize for attending.

In addition to the candy-filled eggs, the hunt will include special eggs children can find for additional gifts, according to the release. At the end of the hunt, the club will have a drawing to give away twelve bunnies.

According to the release, rules for the Easter egg hunt include:

» Children may line up on all sides of the park.

» Every child will receive a prize.

» Children who find eggs containing a special note will receive a larger prize — no more than one per child.

» Be courteous, leave eggs for others.

» Tickets may be purchased for a drawing for special prizes at the south shelter at the end of the hunt.