Windsor Parks, Recreation and Culture Department finalist for national award | MyWindsorNow.com

The Windsor Parks, Recreation and Culture Department has been named a finalist for the 2017 National Gold Medal Awards for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management.

According to a news release from the town, Windsor and three other finalists are in the Class V category: population of less than 30,000.

Founded in 1965, the Gold Medal Awards program honors communities in the United States that demonstrate excellence in parks and recreation through long-range planning, resource management, volunteerism, environmental stewardship, program development, professional development and agency recognition. The awards program is provided by the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration, in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association.

Applications are separated into seven classes, with five classes based on population, one class for armed forces recreation and one class for state park systems, awarded on odd-numbered years.

"Being recognized as a national finalist is very exciting and humbling," said Eric Lucas, Windsor's parks director, in the release. "This recognition validates the hard work of our department and town in providing residents and visitors of Windsor access to one of the best parks and recreation systems."

Agencies are judged, according to the release, on their ability to address the needs of those they serve through the collective energies of citizens, staff and elected officials.

"To reach Gold Medal finalist status was a team effort, not only for our staff and board members past and present, but also the community," Lucas said in the release. "This award exemplifies our continued commitment to providing our community diverse, desirable recreation and cultural opportunities."

A panel of five park and recreation professionals reviews and judges all application materials. Judges are chosen for their considerable experience and knowledge in parks and recreation on both the local and national levels, according to the release.

This year's finalists will compete for Grand Plaque Award honors this summer, and the seven Grand Plaque recipients will be announced live during the NRPA General Session at the 2017 NRPA Annual Conference from Sept. 26-28 in New Orleans.

For more information on the Gold Medal Awards, go to http://www.nrpa.org/goldmedal or http://www.aapra.org.