Windsor pays it forward with Random Acts of Kindness Week | MyWindsorNow.com

What started as a conversation over coffee became the first Random Acts of Kindness Week in Windsor.

Kim Schutt and Lori Couch came up with the idea a few weeks ago over coffee, they said at the Windsor Town Board meeting Monday, when Mayor Christie Melendez announced the week’s beginning.

“This town certainly has gone through a difficult time, and I think we do need some positivity,” she said. “This will help to start the new year off right.”

On the tail of a year of several tragedies, including the death of several students and a district bus driver, Schutt and Couch wanted to inspire Windsor residents to uplift one another, they said.

The week included a daily challenge, including recognizing first responders, educators and seniors.

Bryan Malito, store manager at Windsor Ace Hardware, 1245 Main St., said he was inspired by the week and opted to participate in several of the challenges.

On Wednesday, “Pay it Forward Day,” Malito loaded a Starbucks gift card and bought coffee for 40 people.

On Thursday, “Thank an Educator Day,” Ace Hardware brought Windsor High School staff lunch from Nordy’s BBQ & Grill, 4360 St. Cloud Drive in Loveland.

“It seemed like a great thing to do,” Malito said. “Why not start the year off right with passing on kindness?”

The Windsor-Severance Re-4 school district sent cookies to each of its schools. Assistant to the Superintendent Sherry Hoffman said the gesture was a small piece of a moving week.

“I hope that the positivity and kindness from this week inspires us to keep it up for the rest of the year,” she said.