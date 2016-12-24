Windsor police: 17-year-old Windsor High School student’s death appears to be suicide | MyWindsorNow.com

The death of a 17-year-old Windsor High School student last week still appears to be suicide, Windsor police announced Monday.

Windsor Police Department’s investigation into the boy’s death Dec. 15 at Brunner Farm Park continues and there has been no evidence at this time to suggest the death was anything other than suicide, stated a news release from the police.

Due to the child’s age, the name is not being released. The Weld County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

The boy went to class Thursday but left school grounds alone just prior to taking his own life, according to the release. There is no indication any other students or staff members were in danger and no indication the student brought any weapons to school.

The incident started at 10:47 a.m. with a report of an attempted suicide at Brunner Farm Park, located just north of the Windsor High School football field.

Windsor police determined there was no threat to the school or students and the lockout was lifted around 11:45 a.m.

At 12:30 p.m., Windsor police announced they were investigating a death at the scene, and Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District officials posted a statement online saying a high school student had died.