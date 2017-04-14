Windsor police arrest 31 year old man on suspicion of selling marijuana to minors | MyWindsorNow.com

Windsor police arrested a 31-year-old man Friday on suspicion of selling marijuana to a minor.

About 6:30 a.m., Windsor officers served a drug search warrant on a travel trailer at 709 Elm St. There, officers arrested 31-year-old resident Christopher Dickerson on charges of sale, transfer or dispensing of marijuana to a minor; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; and obstructing a police officer. Officers recovered marijuana from the travel trailer, according to a Windsor news release.

Dickerson is being held at the Weld County Jail. This case remains an active investigation, and, authorities declined to release any further information.

"Drug crime is not unique to any town," Windsor Police Chief Richard Klimek in the release. "Criminal drug investigations require a strong partnership between the police and the community. We appreciate all of the information that was provided by community members. We are committed to making a positive difference by continuing our efforts to impact illegal drug crime in Windsor."