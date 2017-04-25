Windsor police investigated man accused of selling drugs to high school students for months before arrest | MyWindsorNow.com

The Weld District Attorney’s office has until 3:30 p.m. today to file charges against Christopher Dickerson.

The 31-year-old Windsor man arrested earlier this month on suspicion of selling marijuana to minors had been on the Windsor Police Department's radar since August, and was known to young adults in the area as "Stoney."

According to a police report recently made available, Windsor police officers knew Christopher Dickerson for months before they arrested him about 6:30 a.m. April 14 in his travel trailer at 709 Elm St. The report states his first arrest was Aug. 16 in connection with a traffic crash from they say he fled. During the arrest, the affidavit states, they found him in possession of two ounces of raw marijuana, a small amount of LSD, and $3,300 in cash.

During the fall and winter of 2016 and into 2017, police noticed the name "Stoney" appeared in connection with incidents involving minors in possession of marijuana. They also noticed Windsor youths flocking to Dickerson's car multiple times when he appeared in the parking lot of a local fast food restaurant.

In addition to that, a confidential informant told officers "Stoney" sold them marijuana and LSD.

"He's never dry on it," the informant told officers.

Charges in the case are expected to be filed by this afternoon.