 Windsor Police report construction site burglaries | MyWindsorNow.com

Back to: News

Windsor Police report construction site burglaries

The Windsor Police Department reports four burglaries and thefts at construction sites in town since December 19.

According to a news release from the town, more than $60,000 in tools and equipment have been stolen. Police recommend construction companies carefully secure equipment and trailers.

Anybody with information about the crimes should be reported to the police. Also report any suspicious persons or activities to the Windsor Police Department immediately at 970-674-6400.