Windsor police seek public help in multiple vehicle trespass cases | MyWindsorNow.com

Windsor police are seeking residents’ help to identify the person or persons responsible for a recent rash of vehicle trespassing cases.

According to a Windsor Police Department news release, from Feb. 2-3, a suspect or suspects broke into multiple vehicles in the Windsor, Severance and Timnath and took valuables within them.

The Windsor Police Department is seeking public assistance to identifying the vehicle and persons in the attached photos, as they may have information that will assist in the apprehension of those responsible for the car break-ins, the release stated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Department at (970) 674-6400.