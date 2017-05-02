Windsor police set new vehicle identification number verification and fingerprinting hours | MyWindsorNow.com

The Windsor Police Department has established dedicated hours for vehicle identification number verification and fingerprinting services, which started Monday, according to a news release from the town of Windsor.

Staff will be available for VIN verification and fingerprinting:

» Mondays: 8 to 10 a.m.

» Wednesdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

» Fridays: 3 to 5 p.m.

Fingerprinting and VIN verification will be on a first-come, first-served basis at the police department, 200 N 11th St., Windsor, according to the release. The department will not schedule specific appointments.

"Our new process offers residents a morning, lunch and afternoon option throughout the week," said Administrative Lieutenant Craig Dodd in the release. "By scheduling set times, we can ensure resources are readily available to assist our community members."

The services will not be available on holidays when administrative offices are closed.

The fees will not change. Fingerprinting services are free for Windsor residents or those employed in Windsor, according to the release. Non-residents will be charged $15, cash or check only.