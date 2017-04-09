Windsor police will participate in National Drug Take Back Day with local event April 29 | MyWindsorNow.com

The Windsor Police Department will help residents safely dispose of prescription drugs on National Drug Takeback Day on April 29.

Residents can drop off expired or unused prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Windsor Police Department, 200 N. 11th St. The service is in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration and is free to the public with no questions asked, according to a news release from the town of Windsor.

The police department cannot accept needles or sharps, mercury (thermometers), oxygen containers, chemotherapy or radioactive substances, pressurized canisters or illicit drugs.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, 52 million people in the United States older than 12 have used prescription drugs non-medically in their lifetime. The institute also found the top reason teens use prescription drugs is medication is easy to obtain at home.

"National Drug Takeback Day gives us an opportunity to safely dispose of potentially dangerous expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs — potentially preventing pill abuse and addiction," said Police Chief Richard Klimek in the release. "At the fall Drug Takeback Day, we disposed of more than 200 pounds of prescription drugs."

National Drug Takeback Day was initiated in 2010, through the Secure and Responsible Drug Disposal Act, which allows "ultimate users" of controlled substance medications to dispose of drugs by delivering the medications to authorized entities, according to the release.

The public is encouraged to utilize the event as a safe way to dispose of medications. Past disposal methods — flushing medications down the toilet or throwing them in the trash — have been found to pose potential safety, health and environmental hazards, according to the release.