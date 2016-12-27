Windsor Premier: From modest beginnnings, Eric Peratt builds nationally recognized hot rod shop in Windsor | MyWindsorNow.com

When Royce Glader first saw a hot rod built by Eric Peratt, he knew he was seeing the product of a special talent.

“I saw a car that just stood out from everything else at the show, and it said ‘Pinkee’s Rod Shop’ on the window of it,” he recalled.

Glader, a resident of Fort Collins, saw the car at a Back to the ‘50s car show in Minnesota in 1989. It would be several years until he met the man behind the car.

Peratt, 48, now owns Pinkee’s Rod Shop at 4395 Highland Meadows Parkway in Windsor. With eight to 10 projects always in the shop, it’s hard to believe Pinkee’s modest beginnings.

“I was probably 8 years old, and my dad and I just started going to all these car shows together. We’d go to Lakeside Speedway and watch the races, and then it just kind of evolved,” Peratt said.

After years of bonding with his father through cars, Peratt went to get a degree in Automotive Parts and Service Management in Pueblo. He started building his first car that same year, a ’34 Ford Pickup. He worked on it in his parents’ garage on the weekends.

“In the summer, I came home, mowed lawns to get some extra money and then just finished it throughout those four years,” he said.

After that came the 1933 Chevy Woody, which eventually caught the attention of Glader. At the time, Peratt was working at General Motors out of Chicago. Pinkee’s Rod Shop was just a window decal and a dream. Once he sold the Woody, Peratt had the funds to open up Pinkee’s in the town of Pine, Colorado.

With a shop to work out of, Peratt then completed his third custom build, a 1933 Ford Roadster. Nicknamed “Comet,” the Roadster put Peratt on the map when he won the 1998 Detroit Autorama Ridler Award, one of the most prestigious indoor car show awards in the country.

“I started up in the mountains, thinking I would never need more than about 2,000 square feet and maybe half an employee just to help me here and there, and the next thing you know, I had 10 guys,” Peratt said.

When he wanted to invest in commercial property out of the mountains, Peratt first looked to Denver. The high real estate prices drove him to look elsewhere. When a customer told him to check out available land in Windsor, Peratt was skeptical of the location’s remoteness. But the affordable price of land in Windsor quickly won him over, and Pinkee’s moved to the new 10,000 square-foot shop in 2004.

“I just said, ‘Hopefully things will grow up around me.’ And they certainly have,” Peratt said. “We were one of the first buildings out in this area.”

Since then, Pinkee’s has received national recognition for quality cars and innovative designs. Aside from his father, Peratt looks to famous builders such as Boyd Coddington and Chip Foose for inspiration. “Every day we challenge ourselves to try to stay on the cutting edge without putting it out there so far out people don’t understand it. So you think outside the box as much as possible, and then you reel it back in a little,” he explained.

One of the most unique cars Peratt has built was for Glader, who met Peratt seven years after seeing his Chevy Woody in Minnesota. A root beer-colored car with an interior like no other, the 1929 Ford Roadster Pickup was nicknamed “LOADED.”

“It was pretty much all handmade from one end to the other, and it was just almost a cartoon car. The year we brought it out, it ended up on six magazine covers, and we won about $50,000 in prize money for that year,” Glader said.

“We took it to our first show at the Grand National Roadster Show, and people just completely freaked out,” Peratt said. “It put that type of car on the map. A lot of people have been patterning their cars after it ever since, so it was a big hit.”

Glader has had two other cars built at Pinkee’s since and is now having a 1932 Ford Roadster built. The cars he usually orders are much more discreet than “LOADED.”

“What I like to do is reshape them in a way that is real subtle, but it just kind of takes away some of the boxy-ness of the original design,” Glader explained. “Those old cars, they sold them for just a few hundred dollars each. Mass production was the primary goal.”

Most of the cars built at Pinkee’s run anywhere from $150,00 to $500,000. About half of the customer base comes from Colorado. The other half comes from just about anywhere in the country. Pinkee’s is currently working for customers in Montana, Washington, Tennessee, Texas and Missouri, to name a few.

“They understand what we usually give the customer, and so if they like that, they come to us. They have a handful of ideas we’ll take into consideration clearly and try to put those into the car, and then we get to kind of run after that,” Peratt said.

Peratt focuses on the creative process so that each customer gets a distinctive hot rod. The process begins in the design room, where an artist helps the customers put their ideas on paper.

“It’s very helpful because it’s a lot easier to do it with a pen and paper than it is experimenting with sheet metal,” Glader laughed.

Once the customer agrees on a budget and finishes the designs, work begins to source the car. As the Pinkee’s crew builds the car, Pinkee’s customers will sign off on details of the car, such as the interior or the firewall.

“It’s a one-stop shop,” Peratt said. “A customer will come to us, and they can drive their car away.”

Starting in December, Peratt will partner with Trent Moriarty to open the doors to Mash Lab Brewing, a brewery with a glass wall so customers can look in as cars are built next door at Pinkee’s.

“It creates a pretty neat ambience for people to just sit around, have a couple of beers and kind of check out what’s going on,” he said.