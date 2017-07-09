Windsor Premier: Picasso and Wine offers a party atmosphere and stress therapy to its customers | MyWindsorNow.com

Business Owner Spotlight is a monthly feature in Windsor Premier, profiling owners of local businesses in Windsor. To suggest a feature on a Windsor business owner, email Editor Randy Bangert at rbangert@mywindsornow.com .

When Sylvia Chan opened Picasso and Wine in June 2011, she was new to Windsor and had no idea what to expect.

"I was in a way an outsider," she said. "Once we opened, everybody embraced the idea and supported us … I feel very blessed to be here in Windsor."

Picasso and Wine offers art classes for people of any artistic ability. Local artists teach visitors how to paint original works by the artists. As they're painting, guests are served beverages, with the first one on the house.

"Every class is like a party. Some people come here laughing, dancing, drinking, painting and then walk away with their painting," Chan said.

Long before Picasso and Wine, Chan worked at a bank in Denver. After her boss failed to satisfy her curiosity about why things ran the way they did, she decided it was time to start her own business.

With her husband, Chan ran a Chinese restaurant for about 10 years. After that, they went into real estate. When their only son started going to Colorado State University in Fort Collins, they decided to move to Windsor.

"We didn't know much about Windsor. You know, it's a small town, but because of the location of Windsor being in the middle of three bigger towns, like Greeley, Fort Collins and Loveland, a lot of times friends from different towns will meet here," Chan said.

Chan said her favorite part of running the business is getting to meet the different people who come from across northeast Colorado and even Cheyenne, Wyo. to visit Picasso and Wine. Guests love the music, the atmosphere and Sylvia herself.

"A lot of people mention, 'Oh, I love Sylvia,'" Chan said.

Whenever she's in town, Chan is present for the classes. She likes to make sure the classes run as smoothly as possible, and sometimes encourages those who are nervous to paint to give it a try.

"Once you sit down and start painting, whatever bothers you, whatever you were thinking before that moment, it's gone. Because you are so focused on this canvas right here in front of you that you actually forget about your problem for that period of time," she said.

When she asked a group of therapists who regularly visit Picasso and Wine about what they do when they're stressed, the reply was a simple: "Sylvia, duh. We're here. This is our therapy."

Picasso and Wine sets itself apart from businesses that offer similar classes with local teachers and original works. The teachers come from Windsor, west Greeley and Loveland.

"We are really local," Chan said. "The people who teach here come up with their own idea, their own painting, and they teach from there."

Chan said running the business is a lot of work, but she has a lot of fun sharing her lifelong passion for art.

"It's a million things when you run your own business … You really have to love it, otherwise you don't think this is worth it at all," Chan said.

"It is really fun to run this business."