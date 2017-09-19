Windsor Premier: Spokes owner turned his passion for biking into a successful business

In 2006, Windsor resident David Roberts grew tired of waiting for somebody else to open a local bike shop. With a lifelong passion for biking, he opened Spokes in June of that year.

"I've ridden bikes; I've taken care of my own bikes and my friends' bikes; I used to be a power commuter on a bike," Roberts said. "Windsor needed a shop."

In the shop's 11-year history, Roberts has moved locations a couple of times, but one thing hasn't changed: fitting the business to the local customers.

Spokes is a full-service shop, offering all kinds of bikes, accessories, repairs and customization. Roberts said his favorite part of running Spokes is helping fulfill his customers' biking needs.

"Some people don't even know what they want. They just know what they want to do, and they have no idea how to make that happen," he said. "We interview them. (We) basically try to understand what they want to do with the bike."

In Windsor, city bikes and comfort bikes are the No. 1 sellers, and mountain bikes come in at a close second. Roberts stocks the store according to customer needs, but he always likes to keep some experimental bikes around.

"We like to play around with new stuff and see if we can spark any interest," he said.

Roberts goes all the way when it comes to meeting customer needs. Last winter, he repaired a 1958 Schwinn. Recently, he turned a recumbent bike, the kind the rider lays back in, into an electric assist bike. He's even fixed farm implements, wheelchairs and walkers that people have brought in.

"We'll make an attempt on just about anything," he said.

The biggest challenge Roberts said he faces is when people bring in their budget bikes for repairs. The repairs aren't exactly proportional to the price of the bikes. And budget bikes aren't really made for repairs, he explained.

"They are located in the toy aisle, and they're there for a reason," he said.

While he understands the need for budget bikes, especially for kids who are constantly growing and changing, Roberts believes a bike shop is the place to go for people who are going to be putting some miles on their bikes.

"If you really want to get out as a family and enjoy the ride as a group, and you're going to do it a lot, you need to be willing to spend a little bit more on the bicycle," Roberts said.

To help those families enjoy their bike rides, without child's bikes that have been outgrown piling up in the garage, Spokes offers a trade-up program: customers who have purchased children's bikes from Spokes can trade them up for bikes that will grow with the children. New bikes purchased at Spokes also come with two free tune-ups and lifetime adjustments to make sure customers always have just the right fit. For Roberts, Spokes really is about meeting the needs of Windsor bikers.

A mechanical engineer by schooling, Roberts has always loved understanding how things work. Owning a bike shop had always been in the back of his mind, especially as he talked about it with his wife Sheri throughout their 28-year marriage. Roberts said Sheri, who co-owns Spokes, has always supported his passion for bikes.

"She's an awesome woman," Roberts said.

Roberts and his wife have lived in Windsor for almost 20 years. They originally moved to Windsor for its central location between Loveland, Greeley and Fort Collins, where Roberts had a job at the time. Roberts said they're proud to have become a part of the community.

"We like being part of Windsor. We like supporting the town and just continue to encourage people to shop local and help us support them."