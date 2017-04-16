Windsor Public Works building on track for fall completion | MyWindsorNow.com

» Responsible for the structural and systems maintenance and custodial needs of all town facilities.

» Developing an oversight and reinvestment program for infrastructure in the town’s older areas and providing a capital budget plan for streets.

» Monitoring approximately 600 million gallons of water that flows into the town from outside providers each year.

The Town of Windsor Public Works Department oversees the management of the town’s water, sewer, storm drain and transportation systems, along with maintenance of public areas. The Public Works Department’s projects and services are vital to the community’s growth, health, safety, comfort and quality of life. Department responsibilities include:

The new Windsor Public Works building, which broke ground in October, is on track for completion this fall, according to officials.

A new building was needed as the department outgrew the original facility, said Kelly Unger, assistant to the town manager.

When the public works building was leased in 1997, Windsor had 7,000 residents and eight public works employees.

The town since has grown to 25,000 residents and 23 public works employees.

Construction is underway at the 24-acre site on 15th street north of the train tracks.

The site will include six new buildings — a central administrative building, shop, fleet structure and three storage facilities.

It will offer a more centralized location than the old building in hopes of improving efficiency, Unger said.

Some of the features include heated storage for snowplows, a de-icing facility, washing bay and water tower.

Room for further expansion is possible. The parks department and open space division may move into the new facility in the future. They occupy the old building. Unger said there also is potential for the engineering department to relocate to the site.

The new facility costs $13 million, but the town board set aside money to fund the project so Windsor will not take on any debt. Additionally, a $1.5 million Energy Impact grant was awarded by the state Department of Local Affairs to aide in the project.