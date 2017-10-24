Windsor Public Works Department celebrates opening of new facility

For more information about Windsor Public Works, go to windsorgov.com/88/Public-Works , or visit the new complex at 922 N. 15th St.

"More space" is the mantra following the new home of Windsor's Public Works Department.

More than 70 Windsor residents and town staff visited the new Public Works Service Facility Monday night, braving the chilly evening air to celebrate its grand opening. The current Public Works building on 8th Street could probably fit inside any one of the six new buildings at 922 N. 15th St.

Terry Walker, the director of the Public Works Department, was wide-eyed Monday night as he took in the many people who had come to celebrate and lead tours through the buildings. Although it has been under construction for the past year, this week reality is sinking in as department employees begin moving their equipment into the brand new space.

"There's room for everything, and room to expand as we grow," Walker said.

Windsor Mayor Kristie Melendez and other representatives of project partners spoke outside what is now the department's office building. They highlighted the department's need for a new home.

"This facility gives our staff the tools and resources they need to do their jobs," Melendez said.

Recommended Stories For You

Irv Halter, the executive director of the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, said the department was pleased to award a grant to the project.

The $13-million facility did not incur any debt for the town, and the town received a $1.5-million Colorado Department of Local Affairs grant, an Energy/Mineral Impact Assistance Fund grant and a Charge Ahead EV Charging Station grant to help support the project.

Halter said he was impressed with the town's ability to save for the project, and partially supported giving a grant to the project because it wasn't just filling an immediate need, but also planning for the future.

"The state is proud to be a part of it," he said in his speech.

The facility occupies 10 of the 24 total acres of the site, means the division will have the option to expand, if needed.

As Brian Rowe, the street maintenance supervisor for the Windsor Public Works Department, led a group of Windsor residents and town board members through the facility, they all looked around with wide eyes and open mouths.

The heated storage building is already nearly filled with town vehicles, and the fleet building is ready for mechanics to continue maintaining the many vehicles used by the town.

Louise Coulter, a Windsor resident for about 14 years, said she wanted to see the buildings that will house an important department for her as a resident. Coulter said she wasn't surprised by the size and amenities in place for Public Works, because the project reflects the care she has come to expect from the town.

The department, she said, is a vital part of the town, even if residents do not always see its efforts.

"If it wasn't there, you would notice it," she said.