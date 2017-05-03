Windsor rapper to perform at Moxi Theater Saturday | MyWindsorNow.com

This story is part of a reoccurring series featuring Weld County musicians. Have a tip? Contact features reporter Kelly Ragan at (970) 392-4424 or email kragan@greeleytribune.com .

Who: Fabian Angel will open for MC Magic + Lil Rob, So Real, Dank 1, Lost Boiiz, Dirty DGun and Mr. Freestylez

In a quiet suburban street in Windsor, Fabian Terrazas boots up his computer and swings his microphone around.

Encouraging notes from friends, family and passersby cover most of the white space on his walls. He works best in his dimly lit room.

He's a hip-hop artist who goes by the name Fabian Angel when he performs. He'll open for MC Magic +Lil Rob on Saturday at the Moxi Theater in downtown Greeley.

For his day job, the 20-year-old works at American Homeowner Advocates, a nonprofit that helps people get connected with refinance companies. It started when he and his younger brother would freestyle rap together in the backyard, though he'll say the first time he made a good song was when he broke up with his first girlfriend in high school. The feedback he got inspired him to do more.

"I felt it was something I was meant to do," Terrazas said.

Terrazas hesitated to describe his style. At this point, he likes to dabble, whether that's writing serious songs or more lighthearted songs.

His song "Have You Ever (Grindin Remix)" is about an interaction he had with police where he said they slammed him to the ground. In that moment, he felt like he'd been treated differently because of the color of his skin. He admits that song has more profanity in it than he likes to use now, but it reflects how he felt after the incident.

He can also write more lighthearted songs.

"I love love tracks," Terrazas said.

Those are the songs people can almost always relate to, he said.

The first time he performed, he was nervous up until he put his foot on stage. After that, it was easy. He's played the Aggie Theater in Fort Collins and Cervantes in Denver. He's played shows in Texas and California, too. He's also played at Ricky B's and at the Windsor Lake benefit concert.

"I don't think Windsor is comfortable with my type of music," Terrazas said, but he likes the town.

Terrazas' family has a history of musical talent. His uncle, Beto Terrazas, is well known in the Latin music scene. He played with Montez de Durango before going solo in 2005.

Terrazas wants to reach as many people as he can while staying true to himself. He doesn't think he'll actually make it big, but he's in music because he loves it.

Terrazas likes his wide range, though. He wants to be able to write a sensual love song, rap about politically charged subjects and write songs about his faith.

"Every single one of my songs is different," Terrazas said.

And that's how he likes it.

