Windsor remedial education rates rise, school official says district not worried | MyWindsorNow.com

The number of Windsor High School graduates in the 2015-16 school year needing developmental, or remedial, education in college rose from 2013-14.

A report released by the Colorado Department of Higher Education shows remedial education rates rose across the state, and rates in the Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District rose to 39.1 percent, higher than the state average of 36.1 percent.

In the 2013-14 school year the state reported 30 percent of college students from the district required developmental education courses, according to data released Friday, May 5.

Amy Heinsma, the director of instruction for the Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District, said because the decision to place new college students in developmental education courses is based on scores from the SAT and ACT, the school does not give much weight to the numbers.

"We've always looked at it as we are sending more students on to college, but they may not be showing academically on tests…I don't know that we're convinced that that score on that test means they need remediation," Heinsma said.

In the last two years, Heinsma said the school has been working to give students more assistance preparing for the exams with Method Test Prep.

"It's a way for students to do practice questions," she said.

She said the school has also partnered with Aims Community College, University of Northern Colorado and Front Range Community College to give students more options for vocational training as well as traditional college degrees.

"College isn't for everyone and I think for a while there we were maybe encouraging students who weren't maybe ready to go," Heinsma said.

Through guidance, Heinsma said, the district hopes to help students know what their options are post-high school.