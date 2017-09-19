Windsor residents to meet for International Day of Peace

Residents to meet for International Day of Peace

Windsor residents will meet at noon Thursday at the Windsor Peace Pole in the south end of the Treasure Island Garden on 7th Street for International Day of Peace.

All will be given time to reflect on what peace means to them, according to a news release from Julie Legg. A ceremony will take place, including a reading of "May peace prevail on earth," in four languages, according to the release.

According to the release, the four languages — English, German, Russian and Spanish — were chosen to reflect Windsor's heritage.

The International Day of Peace is observed around the world each year Sept. 21 and was established in 1981 by United Nations resolution, according to the release.

"Peace Day provides a globally shared date for all humanity to commit to Peace above all differences and to contribute to building a Culture of Peace," Legg said in the release.