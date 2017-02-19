Windsor sales and construction use tax revenues finished strong in 2016 | MyWindsorNow.com

To read Windsor’s December finance report in full go online to http://www.windsorgov.com/367/Budgeting-Financial-Reporting-Division ( http://bit.ly/2loInfz )

Windsor’s sales and construction use tax revenues finished strong in 2016, yielding higher-than-budgeted revenues.

The town’s director of finance, Dean Moyer, released the numbers Monday night in his December financial report to the town board.

Although the town’s property tax only reached 99.7 percent of its budgeted revenue, sales and construction use tax revenues helped make up the difference.

“As with all the rest of the reports in 2016, the big items were our sale tax collections and our building permits,” Moyer said.

The town’s sales tax collected $8.7 million in 2016, 112.7 percent of the year’s budget, and the construction use tax brought in $3.1 million, 174 percent of the tax’s budgeted collection.

“The good news is that, year to date, we’re ahead of 2015 in 2016,” he said.

Windsor’s building permit numbers set a new record last year, and that helped revenues too, he said.