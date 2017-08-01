Windsor School supply lists: | MyWindsorNow.com

Your lists

Parents of elementary children in Windsor schools are asked to make a monetary donation to the school, with which officials will buy school supplies in bulk. This does not apply to kindergarten and pre-school

Here is a list of all other schools' lists in Windsor:

Windsor Middle School – 6th Grade Supply List

This list is to start the school year. These supplies should be replenished as needed on a regular basis.

Students will have 4 core classes and 1 core enrichment course each quarter.

Please label all supplies with a permanent marker

**Supplies for exploratory and resource classes are NOT included.

Required

» Unlimited supply of #2 pencils or mechanical pencils

» 1 box of colored pencils

» 1 eraser or pack of cap erasers

» 8 wide-ruled single subject notebooks

» 1 large package of loose-leaf paper

» 3 different colored highlighters

» 2 different colored pens

» 1 pencil case/bag

» 2 large boxes of Kleenex

» 1 Trapper Keeper style binder with attached accordion folder

OR

» 5 3-ring binders (1.5 inch) with pocket folders

» Clearview Library Card

» WMS Student Planner ($6.00 in school office)

» 1 Flash Drive 8GB

Recommended but not required:

» Calculator

» 12' standard/metric ruler

» Hand sanitizer

» Headphones or Earbuds for testing

Windsor Middle School – 7th Grade Supply List

Math/Algebra

Ruler

Protractor

Scientific Calculator

(2) Graph Paper Composition Books (1 per semester)

3 ring binder or a 2 pocket folder

Language Arts

College-ruled one subject spiral notebook

Small 3 ring binder (hard cover, 1 inch, with pockets)

5 tab dividers

Science

Composition Book

Social Studies

Pocket Folder

College-ruled three subject spiral notebook

All Classes

(2) Boxes of Kleenex

(2) Packages of loose leaf, college-ruled paper

WMS Student Planner ($6.00 in office)

Clearview Library card

Pencil Bag or Box

Pencils (or mechanical with extra lead)

Expo Markers

Blue or Black Pens

(2) Red Pens (for editing/correcting)

Tape or Glue Sticks

Colored Pencils

Recommended but not required:

» Headphones or Earbuds for testing

Windsor Middle School – 8th Grade Supply List

Math/Algebra/Geometry

1.5 inch three-ring binder

5 dividers

Scientific or Graphing Calculator (Texas Instrument)

**graphing calculator is recommended for Algebra & Geometry**

Compass (Geometry)

Erasers

Graph Paper

Language Arts

1 single-subject spiral notebook

Sticky notes

Science

1 three-subject spiral notebook

Metric/Standard Ruler

Social Studies

1 Three Ring Binder (Cheap is Fine!) — Cox

Health

1 – 1 ½ inch 3 ring binder with 4 dividers

Multiple Classes

Loose-leaf Paper – several packages

Pencils for the whole year

Pens – blue, black, red

WMS Student Planner ($6.00 in office)

Clearview Library card

Colored pencils

Scissors

Glue Stick

3 boxes of Kleenex for your Advisory

Recommended but not required:

Headphones or Earbuds for testing

Tozer Primary School

PRESCHOOL: (Some items will be pooled for class use; do not label)

All Students:

1 pkg. stickers (themed: flowers, seasons, sports, holidays, oceans, people)

2 boxes facial tissue

1 pkg. 9 oz. cups (no Styrofoam, please)

2 rolls paper towels

1 – 4 pack of play dough

1 extra set of clothes in a Ziploc bag with child's name (pants, shirt, underwear, socks)

AM Class Only: 1 container disinfectant wipes, 1 pkg. of plastic forks

PM Class Only: 1 pkg. uncoated white paper plates-no Styrofoam, 1 pkg. plastic spoons

Extra items that would be helpful: colored dry erase markers

KINDERGARTEN: (Some items may be pooled for class use; do not label)

1 composition book

1 pkg. of 24 wooden pencils

1 4-oz. bottle of school glue

2 pack wide-line water-based markers

2 boxes of 24 count crayons

1 box of 24 colored pencils

12 small glue sticks (Elmer's small glue sticks)

1 folder: Full Day – Red, AM Class – Red / PM Class – Blue

1 tin of watercolors

4 Expo Dry Erase Markers (black)

1 pair of Fiskar scissors age 5 – 6

1 box of facial tissues

1 container Handi-wipes (for hands)

1 pkg. paper plates

(GIRLS)- 1- sandwich size Ziploc bags

(BOYS) -1- gallon size Ziploc bags

FIRST GRADE: (some items will be pooled for class use; do not label)

3 boxes of 24 Crayola crayons (1 for each semester)

2 wide-lined composition notebooks

3 dozen #2 pre-sharpened wooden pencils (plain)

1 package block erasers (pink or white)

1 bottle of white Elmer's glue (no blue gel glue)

4 white glue sticks

2 boxes of standard facial tissue

1 supply BOX w/ snap closure – required (zip pencil bags are not acceptable)

1 box of 8 Crayola broad line markers (standard colors) – BOYS ONLY

1 box of 8 Crayola fine line markers (standard colors) – GIRLS ONLY

3 PLAIN POCKET folders with brads: 1 blue, 1 green, & 1 yellow

1 pair of scissors (appropriate for 6-7 year olds–about 3 in. long, preferably Fiskars)

1 standard size backpack

1 box of Crayola watercolor paints (8 count)

1 set of small headphones

1 box of quart size zip-lock bags – BOYS ONLY

1 box of gallon size zip-lock bags – GIRLS ONLY

1 – 2 containers disinfectant wipes (for desks)

1 pkg. BLACK ONLY Expo-dry erase markers (set of 4) – no colors

Grandview Elementary

All students need a backpack. Those who ride their bikes to school will also need one bike lock.

Mrs. Miller Preschool:

(Items will be pooled for class use; do not label)

1 box of kleenex

1 box of wide washable markers

1 glue bottle

4 small glue sticks

4 pack container of Play Dough

1 package of cups (4-6 oz. size)

1 box narrow washable markers (a.m. class)

1 package napkins (a.m. class)

1 box colored pencils (p.m. class)

1 roll paper towels (p.m. class)

1 backpack

1 water bottle

Snack fee: will discuss amount at orientation

Crayons will be provided

First grade:

(Items may be pooled for class use; do not label)

1 box of 24 sharpened crayons

8 #2 sharpened pencils (plain)

2 pink erasers

5 large glue sticks (some will be used for art)

2 boxes of kleenex

1 box of 8 wide markers (washable)

1 box sharpened long colored pencils

1 pair of scissors

1 container disinfectant wipes

1 one-inch binder with plastic front for paper insert

1 box quart or sandwich baggies

Mrs. Headlee Preschool:

1 box of Kleenex

1 box of dixie cups

1 package of small paper plates

1 bottle of glue

2 rolls of paper towels

2 containers of play dough

1 water bottle labeled with child's name

1 standard backpack

Snack fee: Information provided at Orientation

Kindergarten:

(Some items may be pooled for class use; do not label)

2 boxes 24 count crayons &

2 boxes 8 count crayons– primary colors only

12 glue sticks

1 pair scissors labeled

1 package narrow markers

1 package wide markers

12-#2 pencils sharpened

1 large box of snacks (Nilla Wafers, Honey Grahams, Cheezits,

town House Crackers, Animal Crackers, Goldfish, Ritz plain only )

1 box Kleenex

1 container (Clorox/Lysol) disinfectant wipes -girls

1 Box gallon size ziplock bags – girls

1 Box quart size ziplock bags – boys

1 Box Dixie cups – boys

1 pink eraser

Second grade:

2 large erasers (block style)

24 #2 pencils, sharpened. Do not label

4 small glue sticks

1 pair of scissors with metal edge, labeled with name.

1 box crayons, no more than 24

5 heavy-duty cardboard pocket folders

1 plastic folder needs 3 hold punches

1 large supply box, labeled with name.

2 large boxes of kleenex

1 set regular classic colors washable markers, no thin markers

1 box of colored pencils

1 highlighter

1 wide-ruled composition notebook, no spiral

1 package wide-ruled loose-leaf paper in the half-inch binder

1 half-inch three-ring binder with pockets inside and on cover, no trapper keepers

1 one-inch three-ring binder with pockets inside and on cover, no trapper keepers

Girls – disinfectant wipes (Lysol/Clorox)

Boys – Sandwich bags

Reusable water bottle

1 wireless mouse for personals only (optional but recommended for Chromebooks)

Third grade:

48 pre-sharpened real wood pencils

1 bottle of white glue

1 pair of scissors

1 box Crayola crayons

1 box Crayola markers

1 box colored pencils

1 package of lined paper

2 dry erase Markers

2 Plastic folders

2 pink erasers

1 large box of Kleenex

1 small supply box or zipper pouch

1 Sharpie marker

2 colored pens

3 composition notebooks

1 highlighter

1 mouse for personal use only (optional but

recommended for Chromebooks)

1 package of Baby Wipes – Boys

1 box gallon size bags – Boys

1 container Lysol/Clorox wipes – Girls

1 box sandwich size baggies – Girls

Fourth grade:

1 one-inch three-ring binder

4 pocket folders

2 glue sticks

1 box markers

48-pack of #2 pencils

1 box of colored pencils

2 boxes of kleenex

1 container of Clorox wipes

Girls – gallon size ziplock bags

Boys – quart size ziplock bags

1 package of Expo dry eraser markers

Fifth grade:

Mechanical pencils with extra lead

2 block white erasers

1 large container of Clorox wipes

2 boxes of Kleenex

1 cheap headphone set

Range View Elementary

Half day Kindergarten supply list

(Please label all supplies, some items may be combined for class use)

1 4 oz bottle of white school glue

1 pair of Fiskar's scissors

2 boxes of 24 count Crayola crayons

1 box of Kleenex

4 wide-rule spiral notebook: 1-red, 1-yellow, 1-green, 1-blue

6 small glue sticks

4 plastic folders: 1-red, 1-blue, 1-yellow, 1-green (all with brads)

2 dozen #2 pre-sharpened pencils

1 pkgs. 4 dry erase markers

1 pkg. 3oz Dixie cups- BOYS

1 pkg. Napkins- GIRLS

1 box of ziploc bags

Girls: gallon or sandwich size

Boys: quart or snack size

Monetary

$1- IB Portfolio

$5 – Kids National Geographic subscription

(Money will be turned into the student's teacher.)

Full day Kindergarten supply list:

(Please label ALL supplies, some items MAY be combined for class use)

1 4oz bottle of school glue

1 plastic pencil box

1 pair of Fiskar's scissors

2 pkgs. wide-line Crayola classic colors water-based markers

2 boxes of 24 count Crayola crayons

1 box of Kleenex

4 wide-rule spiral notebook: 1-red, 1-yellow, 1-green, 1-blue

10 small glue sticks

3 plastic folders: 1-red, 1-blue, 1-yellow, 1-green (all with brads)

2 dozen #2 pre-sharpened pencils

2 pkgs. 4 dry erase markers

1 pkg. 3oz Dixie cups

1 box of ziploc bags

Girls: gallon or sandwich size

Boys: quart or snack size

1 pkg. napkins

Monetary

$1 – IB Portfolio

$5 – Kids National Geographic subscription

(Money will be turned into the student's teacher.)

Preschool supply list:

1 box of Kleenex

2 large glue sticks

2 rolls of paper towels

2 packages of 3-5 oz cups

1 package of Expo dry erase markers, please no Crayola brand

1 spiral notebook with child's name

1 set of extra clothes with child's name

Optional

Salt

Cream of Tartar

5lb bag flour

Sandwich or gallon size bags

Sidewalk chalk or writing size chalk

Severance Middle School

All students:

Clearview Library card (no cost) available at library on 3rd St. north of Garden or at registration

1 SMS assignment notebook ($6 – purchase during registration) or other assignment notebook

Recommended but not required: a mouse & headphones for Chromebooks

Sixth Grade:

Colored Pencils

1 pack of highlighters

3 large packages of wide ruled paper

5 pocket folders with prongs (1 labeled homework)

1 centimeter/inch ruler

2 large erasers

3 24 count #2 pencils

4 one subject notebooks

2 boxes of tissues (give to section one teacher)

1 pencil case/bag (optional)

3 three-ring binders (1 1/2" w/5 tab dividers total)

1 package of dry erase markers (math)

1 roll of scotch tape (math)

2 glue sticks (math)

Seventh Grade:

1 composition notebook/1 pocket folder (Science)

3 packages lined notebook paper

1 pack of notecards (LA)

1 graph paper notebook or package

1 pocket folder for homework assignments

2 boxes of tissues (give to section one teacher)

1 box of colored pencils (for home)

1 composition notebook (SS Mr. Love)

3 rolls of scotch tape (Science)

3 three-ring binders 1" hard cover w/ pockets & 5 tab dividers for each (Lang. Arts, Social Studies, Math)

1 jumbo book cover and 1 regular book cover (paper grocery bags will also work (SS/Math)

1 pencil bag or case with all of the following:

2 boxes #2 pencils

1 calculator (prefer scientific –average cost $12.50)

2 blue or black ballpoint pens

1 scissors

3 highlighters

1 large eraser

1 handheld pencil sharpener

1 box of colored pencils

Eighth grade:

Collected by first period teacher:

2 glue sticks

2 box of colored pencils

3 packs 3×3 sticky notes

Take to all classes in pencil bag/box/holder:

2 packs of note cards (all classes)

colored pencils

markers and/or crayons

pens and #2 pencils

1 highlighter pack (assorted colors)

1 pair of scissors

Specific to each Core Class:

1 scientific calculator (Math)/T184 graphing calculator (Algebra). A graphing calculator will be required in high school

1 ruler wooden or metal (Science)

1 package of college ruled paper (Math)

1 packet of graph paper or graph paper notebook (Math/Science)

1 bag of dual temp. hot glue sticks or 1 roll of duct tape

1 three-ring binder (Math)

2 three subject serial notebook (Science/Lang. Arts)

3 pocket folders (Math, Science, Social Studies)

4-5 dividers for 3-ring binders (Math)

2 three-ring binders (Math)

Electives (if applicable)

Band/Orchestra:

1 one-inch black three-ring binder

2 pencils

performance shirt (to be purchased at summer registration)

1 box of tissues

black pants

black dress shoes

Instrument (band or orchestra)

black socks

1 package of black dry erase markers

Methods book Band and Orchestra (purchased from area music store, see handout supplied to musicians)

required sticks for percussionists (see handout supplied to percussionists, can be purchased at most area music stores)

SmartMusic software subscription (sold at Registration in July)

Choir:

2 pencils

black pants

1 box of tissues

black dress shoes

performance shirt (purchased at summer registration)

black socks

Alfred's Essential Theory Book 1 (purchase at registration 6th grade)

composition notebook

1 package of black dry erase markers

Physical education:

1 pair of athletic type shoes (not big, chunky type sole)

deodorant

1 SMS PE T-shirt –purchase at registration

1 pair of shorts and/or sweats

1 one subject notebook for health (6th and 8th grade)

Spanish:

1 box of tissues

1 spiral notebook

1 package of 3×5 note cards

Forensic science:

1" binder

Intervention (Lang. Arts/Math/Resource):

1 box of tissues

2 dry erase markers

2 spiral notebooks

2 packages of pencils

1 package disinfecting wipes

Please label all supplies with permanent marker. Additional supplies may be needed depending on individual schedule. Please check supplies regularly and replenish when necessary.

Range View Elementary:

Dear Range View Families:

As we think about the upcoming school year, we continuously reflect on our practice and strive to prepare our students to be knowledgeable and inquiring individuals in an ever-changing world. Opportunities that we provide our students at Range View are framed around concepts, skills, attitudes, and action. To meet our goals, it is critical that our students collaborate, think deeply, question, problem solve, and innovate. To support our students with this, it is imperative that we afford access to materials and tools.

Last year, we successfully collected donations in lieu of school supplies for grades 1st-5th and we would like to continue with this same plan for the upcoming 2017-2018 school year. Preschool and Kindergarten students will have a traditional school supply list which can be found on our website.

We would like to ask that each family make a monetary donation in the suggested amount of $30 per child instead of purchasing school supplies. The donations will cover the cost of bulk school supplies as well as help increase our Chromebook access and provide for maintenance, repairs, replacement, and sustainability of technology tools used by your student(s).

Donations in the form of cash/check can be made at our main office when students return in August. Please make checks payable to Range View Elementary. We will keep you informed as we work to reach our goal of one-to-one Chromebook access as well as other ways we are able to support student learning.

Thank you for helping us support your children and please feel free to contact me if you have questions.

Sincerely,

Kelly Johnson, Principal