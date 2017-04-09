 Windsor Section of Weld County Road 15 to close May 1 through Aug. 1 for Public Works Service Facility road improvements | MyWindsorNow.com

Back to: News

Windsor Section of Weld County Road 15 to close May 1 through Aug. 1 for Public Works Service Facility road improvements

Getty Images/iStockphoto | iStockphoto

Orange traffic cones on a white table represents work in progress, three-dimensional rendering

Windsor officials will close Weld County Road 15 between Weld Roads 72 and 68 ½ from May 1 through Aug. 1 for nearby construction.

A detour will be in place, according to a news release from the town of Windsor.

The road has to close so work crews can makes roadway improvements for the new Public Works Service Facility, including construction of a new turn lane, utilities installation and asphalt paving.

Drivers should plan accordingly and follow all signs, cones and flaggers marking the work zone, according to the release.