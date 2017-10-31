Windsor seeking Board of Adjustment applications

The town of Windsor is seeking residents to serve as an advisory board member on the Board of Adjustment, according to a news release from the town.

Those who serve on the board listen to appeals on decisions made by the town's director of planning.

Applications are currently being accepted through Nov. 15 for the following Board of Adjustment positions:

 One full-member term, expiring September 2021

 One alternate-member term, expiring September 2018

Interested community members must submit an application by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, with interviews to be scheduled shortly thereafter.

Applications can be found at windsorgov.com/151/Applications or at Town Hall. Mail completed applications to: Patti Garcia, Town Clerk, Town of Windsor, 301 Walnut St., Windsor, CO 80550, or email pgarcia@windsorgov.com.

Information about the different advisory boards, past agendas, and meeting minutes can be found at windsorgov.com/Boards-Commissions.

For more information, contact Garcia at (970) 674-2400.