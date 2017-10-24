Windsor Seeking Public Input on Farmers Market

The town of Windsor Parks, Recreation and Culture Department is seeking public feedback through an online survey.

According to a news release from the town, the survey will be open until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

"Since this was the first year of the Windsor Farmers Market's revival, we're looking for feedback from our community on what went well and where we could improve," said Luke Bolinger, recreation supervisor for the department, in the release. "We'll use this information when planning for 2018."

To participate in the survey, go to http://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WindsorCOfarmersmarket.

The Farmers Market will return in 2018. According to the release, dates for the 2018 season will be announced in March.