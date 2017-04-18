Windsor seeks applicants for Town Board District 2 vacancy | MyWindsorNow.com

Applicants may submit their letters of intent and applications through a variety of means, including hand delivery, U.S. Mail, email or fax to:

Those interested in seeking appointment to Windsor town board’s District 2 seat must submit letters of interest and completed applications to Town Clerk Patti Garcia no later than 5 p.m. May 10.

Windsor officials are looking for applicants to fill the Town Board District 2 vacancy.

Candidates have until May 10 to apply.

Last month District 2 Town Board Member Christian Morgan announced his resignation effective June 5. The resignation creates a vacancy for Election District 2, which the town board will appoint someone to fill.

Whomever the town board appoints will sit on the board until next year's regular municipal election April 3.

According to a news release from the town of Windsor, residents interested in applying to represent District 2 must submit a letter of interest and application to the Town Clerk Patti Garcia no later than 5 p.m. May 10.

The Town Board anticipates announcing its selection at the June 12 Town Board meeting, according to the release.

Residents interested in applying for the vacant seat must meet these requirements:

» Be a citizen of the United States

» Be a registered elector of the town

» Be a resident of Windsor and the appropriate district for the last 12 consecutive months — the Election District Map can be found online at http://windsorgov.com/townboard.

» Have not been convicted of a felony

» Cannot be an employee of the town

Letters of interest should include the applicant's name, a statement of interest for the position and a declaration that the applicant meets the requirements outlined above, according to the release.

Application forms can be found at http://windsorgov.com/townboard.

According to the release, officials encourage applicants to review the Town of Windsor Home Rule Charter to familiarize themselves with the structural and ethical framework within which elected officials serve the town. The charter can be found online at http://bit.ly/windsormunicode.

More information can be found at http://windsorgov.com/townboard or by contacting the town clerk's office at (970) 674-2400.