Windsor sees economic incentives to employers pay off | MyWindsorNow.com

Find out more about Windsor’s economic development online at http://www.windsorgov.com/744/Economic-Development .

Economic incentives have become key to many northern Colorado communities’ growth.

This past month, Windsor officials approved two large economic incentive packages.

To entice a hotel developer to construct a three-hotel, two-building complex, town board members approved almost $2.5 million in incentives. Later in the month, the town board agreed to support a $3.7 million incentive package to begin redevelopment of Windsor’s historic downtown mill.

With Windsor’s rapid growth and centralized northern Colorado location, tailoring growth through targeted incentive packages could play an important role in the town’s future.

To that end, during Monday night’s work session, Stacy Johnson, Windsor’s director of economic development, gave officials an overview of the town’s economic incentive philosophy and highlighted the successes the town has had with it in recent years.

Overall, Windsor’s economic incentives appear in line with surrounding communities, Johnson said.

Since 2003, the town has offered $7.4 million in economic incentives to businesses. Those businesses in turn invested $308 million back into the community, she said. Almost all of the incentive packages the town has offered in that time targeted primary employers.

Although town officials can consider economic incentive packages for retailers, Windsor’s guidelines don’t specifically include retail businesses. That leaves room for flexibility when or if the town board wants to consider incentivizing that kind of development, she said.