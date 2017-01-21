Windsor-Severance Library Foundation honors Windsor Reads donor at luncheon | MyWindsorNow.com

Members of the Windsor-Severance library community met Jan. 10 to honor Vince Murphy for his continued support of the Windsor-Severance Library Foundation in memory of his late wife, past Library Director Kathy Murphy.

Over the past several years, Murphy has pledged more than $100,000 to the foundation in order to fund the Kathy Murphy Speaker Series.

At a luncheon for Library Foundation members, the Clearview Library District Board of Directors, Library Director Ann Kling and representatives of the Community Foundation Serving Greeley and Weld County joined in appreciation of Murphy’s contribution to the Windsor community.

The speaker series has sponsored Windsor Reads for the past two years. Because of that support, the Clearview Library District hosted C. J. Box in 2015 and Craig Johnson in 2016 at author receptions, free author talks and book signings. Murphy’s contribution to the library foundation enabled library district officials to attract those best-selling authors to Windsor, said library district President Joann Perko.

“Due to outstanding attendance at these events, the town of Windsor has partnered with Clearview Library District to hold the author talks and receptions at the Windsor Community Recreation Center,” she said.

The library foundation invested Murphy’s donation through the community foundation, a philanthropic leader in Weld County. Its management and investment of the funds guarantees Vince Murphy’s wish to honor his late wife, Kathy, through the speaker series and Windsor Reads for years to come, Perko said.